Pakistan PM discusses new loan programme with IMF chief, says statement
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 20:32 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed a new loan programme with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Sunday, a statement from his office said.
They met on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Riyadh.
Islamabad is seeking a new long-term Extended Fund Facility (EFF) after a current $3 billion standby arrangement expires this month.
