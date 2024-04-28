Pakistan PM discusses new loan programme with IMF chief, says statement

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed a new loan programme with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Sunday, a statement from his office said.

They met on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Riyadh.

Islamabad is seeking a new long-term Extended Fund Facility (EFF) after a current $3 billion standby arrangement expires this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)