Blinken met with Saudi crown prince in Riyadh, US official says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Monday, a U.S. official told Reuters.

Blinken is in Saudi Arabia as part of a broader trip to the Middle East aimed at discussing with Arab partners post-war Gaza and to press Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take steps U.S. President Joe Biden demanded this month to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)