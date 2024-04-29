Left Menu

Blinken met with Saudi crown prince in Riyadh, US official says

Updated: 29-04-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 22:26 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Monday, a U.S. official told Reuters.

Blinken is in Saudi Arabia as part of a broader trip to the Middle East aimed at discussing with Arab partners post-war Gaza and to press Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take steps U.S. President Joe Biden demanded this month to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

