Delhi Police Files FIR Over Doctored Videos Circulating of Home Minister Amit Shah

Delhi Police registered a case against doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being circulated on social media. The complaint was filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Special Cell is investigating. Arrests are expected across the country. The videos were circulated with the intent of creating disharmony among communities and affecting public order. A copy of the FIR has also been sent to the IFSO unit of the Delhi Cyber Police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 23:40 IST
The Delhi Police registered a case on Sunday after a complaint by the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being circulated on social media platforms, officials said.

The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC and relevant provision of the IT Act, they said. Sources in the Special Cell said that now arrests are likely to follow across the country.

According to the complaint filed by Sinku Sharan Singh, DC, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), some doctored videos are being circulated on social media with ''the intent of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order.'' According to the complainant, links from which the videos were shared were also attached for further action.

A copy of the FIR was also sent to the IFSO unit of the Delhi Cyber Police.

