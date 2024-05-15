Morgan Stanley to buy $700 mln property loans tied to failed Signature Bank, Bloomberg News reports
Morgan Stanley has struck a deal with an investor group to buy $700 million of property loans tied to the failed Signature Bank, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter. The loans were held by a cohort including asset management giant Blackstone, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and investment manager Rialto Capital.
The loans were held by a cohort including asset management giant Blackstone, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and investment manager Rialto Capital. The group owns a 20% stake in a venture that holds Signature Bank's commercial real estate loan portfolio.
Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Blackstone and CPPIB declined to comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
