Congress Functionary's Death in TN Prompts Police Investigation

Tirunelveli Congress leader KPK Jayakumar Dhanasingh was found dead, half burnt, at his farm. The victim had recently reported threats to his life. Police have formed special teams to investigate. TNCC chief expressed condolences for Dhanasingh, who was head of Congress' Tirunelveli (East) unit.

PTI | Tirunelveli | Updated: 04-05-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 15:33 IST
Congress Functionary's Death in TN Prompts Police Investigation
A district Congress leader was found dead here on Saturday, police said.

The half burnt body of KPK Jayakumar Dhanasingh was found at his farm, police said. The incident comes in the wake of the victim claiming threat to his life recently. Dhanasingh was the head of Congress' Tirunelveli (East) unit.

Police said three special teams have been formed to crack the case.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief K Selvaperunthagai condoled the death of his party colleague and recalled his contributions to the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

