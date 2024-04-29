Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Siblings, Injures Three in Amethi

In Amethi, a head-on collision between two motorcycles claimed the lives of siblings Suraj and Rita. Three others, including their mother, were injured in the accident. The victims were referred to a hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem.

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 29-04-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 11:18 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Siblings, Injures Three in Amethi
  • Country:
  • India

A brother-sister duo lost their lives while three others were injured after two motorcycles collided head-on with each other here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place in the Mohanganj police station area on Sunday late evening, they said.

According to the police, Suraj Kumar (29), his sister Rita Devi (18) and mother Nanka Devi (60) were travelling on a motorcycle when it collided head-on with another motorcycle which Sanjay Kumar (25) and Manish Kumar (24) were riding.

Suraj and Rita died on the spot, the police said, adding that the remaining three suffered injuries and were were referred to Rae Bareli for treatment from the local community health centre.

Mohanganj SHO Dhirendra Yadav said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024