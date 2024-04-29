Ukraine's farm minister welcomes end of Polish border blockade
Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 15:03 IST
Ukraine's farm minister welcomed the ending of a months-long border blockade by Polish protesters, which he said followed productive talks with Poland.
"The negotiations that took place were not easy, but the main thing is that we have a result," Mykola Solsky was quoted as saying in a statement from the ministry.
