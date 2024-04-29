34,488 Palestinians killed and 77,643 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7 - Gaza health ministry
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-04-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 15:10 IST
At least 34,488 Palestinians have been killed and 77,643 were injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Cct. 7, a statement by Gaza's health ministry said on Monday.
Some 34 were killed and 68 injured in the last 24 hours, the statement added.
