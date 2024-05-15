Shooting occurs after Slovak government meeting, TASR agency reports
Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 18:38 IST
A shooting incident occurred after a Slovak government meeting at a location outside Bratislava, news agency TASR reported on Wednesday, without giving further details.
A Reuters witness said he heard several shots and that he saw a man being detained by police. The Reuters witness said he saw security officials pushing someone into a car and driving off.
The government office could not immediately be reached for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
