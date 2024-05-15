Shooting occurs after Slovak government meeting, TASR agency reports

A shooting incident occurred after a Slovak government meeting at a location outside Bratislava, news agency TASR reported on Wednesday, without giving further details.

A Reuters witness said he heard several shots and that he saw a man being detained by police. The Reuters witness said he saw security officials pushing someone into a car and driving off.

The government office could not immediately be reached for comment.

