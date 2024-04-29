Saudi foreign minister says bilateral agreements with US are 'very, very close'
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 29-04-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 16:24 IST
The Saudi foreign minister said on Monday when asked about Saudi-U.S. security pact negotiations that bilateral agreements between the kingdom and the United States were "very very close."
"Most of the work has already been done. We have the broad outlines of what we think needs to happen on the Palestinian front," Faisal bin Farhan said in a panel at the World Economic Forum special meeting in Riyadh.
