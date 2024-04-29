Egypt optimistic on Gaza talks, waiting for response, foreign minister says
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 29-04-2024
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday that Egypt was hopeful about a proposal for a truce and hostage release in the Gaza Strip but that it was waiting for a response on the proposal from Israel and Hamas.
Shoukry was speaking on a panel in Riyadh with Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, who said the war in Gaza had turned "Israel into a pariah state".
