Yemen's Houthis say they attacked two vessels, two US destroyers
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-04-2024 02:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 02:55 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Yemen's Houthis targeted two U.S. destroyers and the vessel CYCLADES in the Red Sea as well as the MSC Orion in the Indian Ocean, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech early on Tuesday.
Houthi forces have staged attacks on shipping lanes for months in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in the Gaza war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Houthis
- Red Sea
- MSC Orion
- Indian Ocean
- Iran
- Yahya Sarea
- Gaza
- Israel
- Palestinians
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US military destroyed 80 drones, 6 missiles launched from Iran, Yemen, US Centcom says
WRAPUP 12-US will not take part in any Israeli retaliatory action against Iran
Destroyed more than 80 Iranian ballistic missiles headed towards Israel, says US
Blinken calls Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi FMs over Iran-Israel tensions
Destroyed more than 80 Iranian UAVs headed towards Israel, says US