Yemen's Houthis say they attacked two vessels, two US destroyers

Yemen's Houthis targeted two U.S. destroyers and the vessel CYCLADES in the Red Sea as well as the MSC Orion in the Indian Ocean, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech early on Tuesday.

Houthi forces have staged attacks on shipping lanes for months in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in the Gaza war.

