Left Menu

Mexico Appeals to UN Court over Embassy Storming by Ecuador

Mexico is taking Ecuador to the top UN court over the storming of the Mexican Embassy

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 30-04-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 11:45 IST
Mexico Appeals to UN Court over Embassy Storming by Ecuador

Mexico is taking Ecuador to the top UN court on Tuesday, accusing the nation of violating international law by storming the Mexican Embassy in Quito to arrest a former vice president who had just been granted asylum by Mexico.

The April 5 raid, hours after Mexico granted asylum to former Vice President Jorge Glas, spiked tensions that had been brewing between the two countries since Glas, a convicted criminal and fugitive, took refuge at the embassy in December.

Leaders across Latin America condemned the raid as a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Ecuador said Glas was wanted on corruption convictions and not for political reasons, and has argued that Mexico granting asylum to a convicted criminal was itself a violation of the Vienna convention.

Two mornings of preliminary hearings at the International Court of Justice are focused on Mexico's request for interim orders known as provisional measures to be put in force while the case progresses through the court — a process likely to take many months.

Among the measures Mexico is seeking are for the world court to order Ecuador to take "appropriate and immediate steps to provide full protection and security of diplomatic premises" and prevent any further intrusions. It also wants Ecuador to let Mexico clear its diplomatic premises and the homes of its diplomats in the country.

In its case filed April 11, Mexico also asked the court to award reparation and suspend Ecuador from the United Nations.

On Monday, Ecuador also filed a case at the International Court of Justice, accusing Mexico of using its embassy to "shield Mr. Glas from enforcement by Ecuador of its criminal law" and arguing that the actions "constituted, among other things, a blatant misuse of the premises of a diplomatic mission".

It asked the court to rule that Mexico's actions breached a number of international conventions. No date was immediately set for hearings in the case filed by Ecuador.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP ...

 India
2
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
3
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
4
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024