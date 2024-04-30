China's Xi to meet French president, European Commission chief next week

China's President Xi Jinping will meet French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen during his trip to Europe next week, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

China would like to take the meeting as an opportunity to improve the strategic, constructive and mutually beneficial nature of China-EU relations, the ministry's spokesperon said during a regular new briefing.

