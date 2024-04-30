China urges Philippines to stop provocations in South China Sea
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-04-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 13:07 IST
- Country:
- China
China urges the Philippines to stop provocations and to not challenge China's determination to safeguard its sovereignty, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Earlier, the Philippines accused China's coast guard of harassment and damaging one of its boats in a disputed area of the South China Sea.
"Philippine ships intruded without China's permission and the Chinese coast guard took necessary measures to drive them away," said Chinese ministry spokesperson Lin Jin, who was addressing a query on the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
