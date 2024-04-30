Sexual Assault Survivor in Rajasthan's Kota Demands Justice

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour here, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in the victim's house when her husband was not there. When he returned, the victim narrated her ordeal and they approached the police. In the complaint, she told the police that her neighbour, Hament Goswami, had raped her and threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anyone about it, SHO Bannalal said. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Goswami under sections 376 (rape), 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night, after preparation made for causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said. The accused will be arrested soon, he added.

