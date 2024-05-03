Left Menu

CBI, ED Sought Response on Sisodia's Bail Plea Alleging 'Excise Policy Scam'

Delhi High Court seeks CBI and ED response in Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in excise scam cases. Court issues notices to CBI and ED and lists the matter for further hearing on May 8. Sisodia's plea to continue his weekly meeting with his ailing wife in custody is allowed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 12:34 IST
CBI, ED Sought Response on Sisodia's Bail Plea Alleging 'Excise Policy Scam'
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the CBI and ED on former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's pleas seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged in relation to the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sisodia's pleas challenging a trial court's April 30 order by which his bail petitions were dismissed.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on May 8.

Sisodia, in an interim application, urged the court to continue the trial court's order allowing him to meet his ailing wife once a week in custody, during pendency of his pleas.

As the counsel for the ED submitted that the probe agency has no objection if the trial court order is continued, Justice Sharma allowed the request.

The trial court had dismissed Sisodia's bail pleas in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the CBI and ED respectively in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024