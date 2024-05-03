CBI, ED Sought Response on Sisodia's Bail Plea Alleging 'Excise Policy Scam'
Delhi High Court seeks CBI and ED response in Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in excise scam cases. Court issues notices to CBI and ED and lists the matter for further hearing on May 8. Sisodia's plea to continue his weekly meeting with his ailing wife in custody is allowed.
The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the CBI and ED on former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's pleas seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged in relation to the alleged excise policy scam.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sisodia's pleas challenging a trial court's April 30 order by which his bail petitions were dismissed.
The high court listed the matter for further hearing on May 8.
Sisodia, in an interim application, urged the court to continue the trial court's order allowing him to meet his ailing wife once a week in custody, during pendency of his pleas.
As the counsel for the ED submitted that the probe agency has no objection if the trial court order is continued, Justice Sharma allowed the request.
The trial court had dismissed Sisodia's bail pleas in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the CBI and ED respectively in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.
