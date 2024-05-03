Left Menu

Police in Jammu and Kashmir Seize Properties of Notorious Criminals Worth Millions

Police attached properties worth crores belonging to gangster Mukesh Kumar and drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir. Kumar, evading arrest, has been issued a PSA warrant, while attached properties highlight his illegal gains. Drug peddlers Munish Kumar and his father Prem Kumar's properties worth Rs 50 lakh were seized, including a house, shops, a car, and cash. Their properties were acquired through drug trafficking.

The police have attached properties worth crores of rupees belonging to a gangster and drug peddlers in the Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

The police have seized properties valued at crores belonging to the notorious gangster Mukesh Kumar alias Gesha in the Akhnoor belt of the district, they said.

Kumar, who has been evading arrest for an extended period, has become the subject of a Public Safety Act (PSA) warrant issued by the District Magistrate of Jammu, they said.

His evasion tactics aimed at avoiding the execution of the PSA warrant have come to an end with the latest police action. The attached properties, located in the Akhnoor subdivision, stand as substantial evidence of the gangster's ill-gotten gains, they said.

The apprehension of Mukesh Kumar sends a clear message that law enforcement agencies are resolute in their pursuit of justice, they said.

In another case, alleged drug peddlers Munish Kumar and his father Prem Kumar, belonging to the village of Serwad in Katra tehsil, were involved in four cases of smuggling, and action was taken under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they said.

The property was prima facie acquired by the accused through illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, they added.

The attached property worth about Rs 50 lakh, includes a residential house, two shops, one Maruti Suzuki Swift car, and cash amounting to Rs 3,06,000, they said.

Both father and son were named in four FIRs lodged at the Katra police station under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, Arms Act, and the NDPS Act between 2020 and 2023, the official said.

