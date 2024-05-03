Left Menu

Punjab police arrests man for drug smuggling, recovers 1 kg heroin, 4 kg meth

The Punjab police arrested a man on Friday for allegedly smuggling drugs and recovered 1 kilogram of heroin and 4 kilograms of ice drug Methamphetamine, officials said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 14:02 IST
Punjab police arrests man for drug smuggling, recovers 1 kg heroin, 4 kg meth
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab police arrested a man on Friday for allegedly smuggling drugs and recovered 1 kilogram of heroin and 4 kilograms of ice drug (Methamphetamine), officials said. Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said drones were used to transport drugs from Pakistan-based smugglers. Methamphetamine, also known as ''ice'' or ''crystal meth'' is a highly addictive psychostimulant drug. In a post on X, the DGP said, ''In an intelligence-led operation against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, CI (Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab police) Amritsar has apprehended one person and seized 4 Kg Ice (Methamphetamine) & 1 Kg Heroin." An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, at the State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar. Further investigation to find the smuggling links is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024