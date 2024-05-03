Punjab police arrests man for drug smuggling, recovers 1 kg heroin, 4 kg meth

The Punjab police arrested a man on Friday for allegedly smuggling drugs and recovered 1 kilogram of heroin and 4 kilograms of ice drug (Methamphetamine), officials said. Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said drones were used to transport drugs from Pakistan-based smugglers. Methamphetamine, also known as ''ice'' or ''crystal meth'' is a highly addictive psychostimulant drug. In a post on X, the DGP said, ''In an intelligence-led operation against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, CI (Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab police) Amritsar has apprehended one person and seized 4 Kg Ice (Methamphetamine) & 1 Kg Heroin." An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, at the State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar. Further investigation to find the smuggling links is underway, he said.

