Two Cousins Killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; Police Suspect Naxal Involvement

In Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, unidentified individuals killed two cousins, Madvi Joga and Madvi Hunga. The murders, suspected to be the work of Naxalites, stem from a previous threat against the victims for donating land for a security camp. The camp, however, is established on government property. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the extent of Maoist involvement.

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 22:13 IST
Two cousins were killed by unidentified persons in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district and it seems to be the handiwork of Naxalites, a police official said on Friday.

Madvi Joga (37) and Madvi Hunga (35), natives of Chhutwahi village under Tarrem police station limits, were murdered in the intervening night of May 1 and May 2, Inspector General of Police Bastar Range Sundarraj P said.

''After being alerted about it on Thursday, a police team was rushed to the spot. We are enquiring into the details leading to circumstances under which both died and possible angle of Maoist involvement in this incident,'' the IG said.

Asked about speculations that Naxalites might have killed both the villagers for donating their land for setting up a camp of security forces in Chhutwahi, he termed it as baseless and said the camp has been established in a government land.

According to police sources, Maoists had earlier threatened the duo with dire consequences.

Between January and April 27 this year, 19 civilians were killed by Naxalites in separate incidents in Bastar region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

