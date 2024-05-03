Left Menu

Canada police make arrests linked to murder of Sikh leader Nijjar, says source

Canadian police on Friday made arrests linked to the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the province of British Columbia in June 2023, a source directly familiar with the matter said. The source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the case, said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police would brief media later on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 22:53 IST
The source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the case, said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police would brief media later on Friday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in September that Canadian authorities were pursuing allegations linking Indian government agents to the fatal shooting of Nijjar, a Canadian citizen. New Delhi rejected Trudeau's claim as "absurd."

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation earlier said the RCMP had arrested members of an alleged hit squad. It cited a source saying investigators had identified the suspects in Canada some months ago and had been keeping them under tight surveillance. Nijjar, 45, was shot dead outside a Sikh temple on June 18 in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb with a large Sikh population.

Canada had been pressing India to cooperate in its investigation. The U.S. later revealed it had foiled an assassination attempt against a Sikh separatist on its soil. The presence of Sikh separatist groups in Canada has long frustrated New Delhi. Nijjar was labeled a "terrorist" by India.

Neither the RCMP nor the Indian mission in Ottawa were immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

