Ganeshpuri: Security guard brutally murdered; three suspects apprehended

Three persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a security guard in Ganeshpuri in Thane district, a police official said.

Amrendra Singh (43), the guard of a spiritual centre, was killed on May 1, following which rickshaw driver Gurunath Thackeray (45) and farmers Gurunath Wazre (53) and Dashrath Wazre (51) were held, the Ganeshpuri police station official said.

''Singh's motorcycle allegedly dashed against Thackeray's rickshaw, which led to a fight. Singh died in the assault. A fourth accused, Rupesh Thackeray, who is the rickshaw driver's son, is on the run,'' he added.

