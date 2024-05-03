Left Menu

Ganeshpuri: Security guard brutally murdered; three suspects apprehended

Three individuals arrested for murdering a security guard in Thane, India. The guard's motorcycle allegedly hit a rickshaw, sparking a fight that resulted in his death. Two brothers and a rickshaw driver were detained, while a fourth suspect remains at large.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-05-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 23:17 IST
Three persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a security guard in Ganeshpuri in Thane district, a police official said.

Amrendra Singh (43), the guard of a spiritual centre, was killed on May 1, following which rickshaw driver Gurunath Thackeray (45) and farmers Gurunath Wazre (53) and Dashrath Wazre (51) were held, the Ganeshpuri police station official said.

''Singh's motorcycle allegedly dashed against Thackeray's rickshaw, which led to a fight. Singh died in the assault. A fourth accused, Rupesh Thackeray, who is the rickshaw driver's son, is on the run,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

