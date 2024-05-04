Prison Break: Inmate Flees After Severing Lockup Barriers in Delhi

A man, who was arrested by Rajouri Garden police in an alleged a case of theft, escaped from custody after breaking the iron bars of the lockup, officials said on Friday.

Deepak RDX was later nabbed from the same area, they said.

He was arrested in a case of theft last week and kept in the temporary lockup in the Special Staff Office located near Rajouri Garden Police Station but escaped after breaking the iron bars of the lockup, police said.

The staff immediately informed their seniors, an officer said, adding Deepak was arrested by the team from the same area the next day. A case under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC has been registered against him at Rajouri Garden Police Station, police said.

