Odisha Poll Violence: Twelve Arrested in Ganjam District Clashes

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with two violent incidents during recent polls in Odisha's Ganjam district. Clashes occurred between party supporters in Berunhabadi and Dihapadhal, injuring three individuals. An earlier incident in Srikrushnasaranapur led to one death, with an SIT formed to investigate.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 21-05-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 22:43 IST
Twelve people have been arrested in connection with two poll violence incidents in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Tuesday.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with a clash between supporters of two parties during polling at Berunhabadi in Tarsingi police station area on Monday.

Eight people have been arrested for their involvement in a clash between supporters of BJD and BJP at Dihapadhal in Bhanjanagar police station area on the eve of polls on Sunday, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said.

At least three persons were injured in the pre-poll violence at Dihapadhal, which took place over distribution of voter slips to the voters in the village, he said.

Earlier, 11 people were arrested for their involvement in pre-poll violence in Srikrushnasaranapur village in Khallikote police station area on May 15.

A BJP supporter was killed in the incident which took place over putting up posters. An SIT of Odisha Police has been formed to probe the matter.

