Inmate Escapes from Delhi Lockup After Breaking Bars

A man, who was arrested by the Rajouri Garden police in an alleged case of theft, escaped from custody after breaking the iron bars of the lockup, an officer said.Deepak RDX was later nabbed from the same area, they said on Friday.RDX was arrested in a case of theft last week and kept in the temporary lockup in the Special Staff Office located near Rajouri Garden Police Station.

Updated: 04-05-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 08:54 IST
A man, who was arrested by the Rajouri Garden police in an alleged case of theft, escaped from custody after breaking the iron bars of the lockup, an officer said.

Deepak RDX was later nabbed from the same area, they said on Friday.

RDX was arrested in a case of theft last week and kept in the temporary lockup in the Special Staff Office located near Rajouri Garden Police Station. After he was found missing, the staff immediately informed their seniors, an officer said, adding, Deepak was arrested by the team from the same area the next day. A case under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC has been registered against him at Rajouri Garden Police Station, police said.

