The victim in the case is a Dalit, police said.According to the police, in her complaint, the victims mother alleged that the accused was known to her daughter and that she had fallen in love with him.

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 04-05-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 12:43 IST
Youth arrested for impregnating minor girl in Karnataka
A youth was arrested for allegedly impregnating a minor girl and also threatening her mother of dire consequences, police said on Saturday.

As the matter came to light on Friday, the hospital authorities informed the police following which the victim's mother, lodged a complaint, they said.

The locals also staged a protest demanding stringent action against the accused. The victim in the case is a Dalit, police said.

According to the police, in her complaint, the victim's mother alleged that the accused was known to her daughter and that she had fallen in love with him. The accused forced her daughter to have a physical relationship and impregnated her, the victim's mother said.

Renuka Sukumar, Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad said that they received an MLC (Medico Legal Case) from the hospital about a minor girl being pregnant. So, immediately, a case was registered under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the accused was immediately arrested.

