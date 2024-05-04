Tragic Loss: Food Delivery Agent Found Deceased in Nangloi

Left Menu

A food delivery agent was found dead at his home in outer Delhis Nangloi area on Saturday, police said.The body of Amarjeet 30 was discovered by Laxman, his uncle and the house owner, this morning, police said.According to police, Amarjeet was found dead in the room with his throat slit.Deputy Commissioner of Police outer Jimmy Chiram said prima facie it seems that the murder took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.Amarjeet was residing in this house, which belonged to his uncle Laxman, for the last 10 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 18:24 IST
A food delivery agent was found dead at his home in outer Delhi's Nangloi area on Saturday, police said.

The body of Amarjeet (30) was discovered by Laxman, his uncle and the house owner, this morning, police said.

According to police, Amarjeet was found dead in the room with his throat slit.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said prima facie it seems that the murder took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Amarjeet was residing in this house, which belonged to his uncle Laxman, for the last 10 years. His uncle lives in Jwalapuri, Chiram said.

He worked as a delivery agent for an online food aggregator. The man got married eight months ago and his wife lives at his native place in Bihar, another police officer said.

''Crime team with Forensic experts have visited the spot. His body has been shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for autopsy,'' he said.

A case of murder has been registered and teams are formed to arrest the culprit, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

