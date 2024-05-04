Left Menu

Headline Change: Four Kerala Policemen Apprehended by CBI in Tanur Custodial Death Case

CBI arrests four cops in Kerala for allegedly torturing to death a man in custody last August. The victim was arrested for possessing synthetic drugs.

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 04-05-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 18:36 IST
Headline Change: Four Kerala Policemen Apprehended by CBI in Tanur Custodial Death Case
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Saturday arrested four civil police officers accused of torturing to death a man arrested for alleged possession of synthetic drugs in August last year near Tanur here, police sources said.

The four CPOs, who were under suspension following the custodial death, were arrested by the CBI from their respective residences, the sources said.

On August 1, police had arrested five youngsters, allegedly based on a tip-off, on suspicion of possessing synthetic drugs.

A case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Tanur police station.

One of the five, 30-year-old Tamir Jifri had died while in custody allegedly due to torture by the CPOs who were part of the District Anti Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF).

The Kerala government had later handed over the case to the CBI after the father of one of the remaining accused moved the Kerala High Court seeking a probe into their alleged torture by prison officials and the state police while they were in judicial custody.

The petitioner had alleged that the accused persons were being tortured to force them into signing statements that they had possessed psychotropic substances as claimed by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says it will withdraw COVID-19 vaccine globally as demand dips; Florida sues Biden administration over new transgender healthcare rule and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says it will withdraw COVID-19 vaccine glob...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar climbs as Fed rate path pondered

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar climbs as Fed rate path pondered

 Global
3
INSIGHT-In rapidly ageing China, millions can't afford to retire

INSIGHT-In rapidly ageing China, millions can't afford to retire

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024