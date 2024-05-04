Two Criminals Arrested Under PSA in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

Two alleged criminals were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday, police said.

Radhey Sham alias "Shamu" of Ramgarh and Shiv Dayal alias "Sunny" of R S Pura, have been involved in multiple criminal cases, posing a serious threat to public peace and tranquillity, a police spokesperson said.

He said they were detained under PSA and lodged in Kathua district jail on the orders of the Samba district magistrate following the recommendations of the police.

Police also arrested two drug smugglers, who are believed to be kingpins, in two separate cases registered recently under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Samba police station.

Kuljeet Singh of Delhi's Jahangirpuri and Sagar Kumar of Amritsar in Punjab were arrested following investigation of the two cases registered on April 17 and April 25, the spokesperson said, adding with the arrest a total of four accused, including a woman, have been nabbed so far.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, City north (Jammu), Shivam Siddharth on Saturday said police have cracked three separate cases with the arrest of seven people, including a couple.

The couple and their accomplice were arrested from Sanasar area on the outskirts of Jammu early Saturday for their involvement in an incident of "extortion and snatching", the officer told reporters here.

He said search is on for the fourth accused who managed his escape taking advantage of thick forest.

They had robbed a person at gun-point from the Narwal area after offering him a lift, he said.

The officer said that two inter-state drug peddlers -- Mohd Vakar and Majid Choudhary -- were arrested along with 169 grams of heroin from a bus stand area in Jammu while they were heading for Rajouri.

Vakar had come into contact with drug supplier Shiva Kumar of Amritsar when they were both in jail and was taking the consignment from Punjab to Rajouri, the SP said, adding that efforts are on to nab the drug supplier.

The SP said police also solved a case of ATM card swapping with the arrest of two people, including an Uttar Pradesh native, from the bus stand area.

They have withdrawn Rs 20,000 from the account of an elderly person on the pretext of providing him assistance, he said.

The SP said they are in touch with Punjab Police who have arrested a notorious criminal Royal Singh, a resident of Jammu, a few days back.

Singh had fled to Punjab and was wanted in a number of cases, he said.

