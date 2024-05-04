Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Gives Green Light to Dismissal of Convicted Government Official

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved the proposal to dismiss a man working with the Deputy Labour Commissioner from service after being convicted in a corruption case, according to an official statement. The Labour Department will prosecute the managers of these factories under the sections of the Factories Act, the statement read.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-05-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 19:10 IST
Rajasthan CM Gives Green Light to Dismissal of Convicted Government Official
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved the proposal to dismiss a man working with the Deputy Labour Commissioner from service after being convicted in a corruption case, according to an official statement. According to the statement, the Labour Department will take action to dismiss Deshraj Singh Gurjar, Junior Assistant to Deputy Labour Commissioner in Alwar from service, under the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption.

He was convicted by the court in a corruption case, the statement read.

In another incident, the chief minister approved the proposal to initiate prosecution in the court against Alwar's M/s. S. S. B Engineers Pvt. Ltd., and Tapukada's M/s Khushkheda Steels Pvt. Ltd for allegedly violating safety norms in their factories that led to the death of three workers, as per the statement. The Labour Department will prosecute the managers of these factories under the sections of the Factories Act, the statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024