Two lynched in Meghalaya after teen alleges rape attempt

Two persons were lynched in Meghalaya's Eastern West Khasi Hills district for allegedly trying to rape an 18-year-old woman, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon at Nongthliew village near district headquarters Mairang, they said.

The woman alleged that she was in her home when the duo attacked her with a knife and tried to rape her. On hearing her screams, neighbours gathered at the spot and caught hold of the two, police said.

The mob then took them to a nearby community hall and assaulted them there. The police tried to rescue them but could not.

''The duo could only be brought out of the hall after the mob was done with them,'' a police officer said.

While one of the two died at the Tirot Sing Memorial Civil Hospital, the other succumbed to his injuries at the Shillong Civil Hospital, he said.

A case was registered and an investigation was underway, he added.

The two deceased, who belonged to other parts of the state, were working as labourers in Nongthliew, police said.

