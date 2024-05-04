Left Menu

Two lynched in Meghalaya after teen alleges rape attempt

The police tried to rescue them but could not.The duo could only be brought out of the hall after the mob was done with them, a police officer said.While one of the two died at the Tirot Sing Memorial Civil Hospital, the other succumbed to his injuries at the Shillong Civil Hospital, he said.A case was registered and an investigation was underway, he added.The two deceased, who belonged to other parts of the state, were working as labourers in Nongthliew, police said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 04-05-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 19:59 IST
Two lynched in Meghalaya after teen alleges rape attempt
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were lynched in Meghalaya's Eastern West Khasi Hills district for allegedly trying to rape an 18-year-old woman, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon at Nongthliew village near district headquarters Mairang, they said.

The woman alleged that she was in her home when the duo attacked her with a knife and tried to rape her. On hearing her screams, neighbours gathered at the spot and caught hold of the two, police said.

The mob then took them to a nearby community hall and assaulted them there. The police tried to rescue them but could not.

''The duo could only be brought out of the hall after the mob was done with them,'' a police officer said.

While one of the two died at the Tirot Sing Memorial Civil Hospital, the other succumbed to his injuries at the Shillong Civil Hospital, he said.

A case was registered and an investigation was underway, he added.

The two deceased, who belonged to other parts of the state, were working as labourers in Nongthliew, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024