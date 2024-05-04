Tragic Accident: Tractor Overturns, Resulting in Loss of Young Lives and Serious Injuries

Three children died and six others were seriously injured when a tractor overturned here on Saturday, police said.

The injured -- five children and the driver -- have been sent to Community Health Centre, Biswan.

Sadarpur police SHO Rakesh Kumar Singh told PTI that the tractor lost control and overturned.

The SHO said that people in the area took the injured to the CHC, where doctors declared three children dead.

The children who were killed in the accident were identified as Ambarish (10), Chhotu (12) and Aman (8). The condition of the driver, Vishram, and five other children -- Nitin, Ashutosh, Avinash, Pradeep and Shiva --injured in the accident is said to be critical.

