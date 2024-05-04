Left Menu

Russian Su-25 jet shot down over eastern Ukraine, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter-bomber over the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Donetsk is one of the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow says it has annexed.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-05-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 23:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter-bomber over the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. "It is important to be very focused these days," he said in his nightly video address. "A special commendation goes to the warriors of the 110th separate mechanised brigade for today taking down another Russian Su-25 in the Donetsk region."

Zelenskiy provided no further details of the incident, which Reuters could not immediately verify. Donetsk is one of the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow says it has annexed. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that Moscow had taken control of 547 sq km (211 sq miles) of the annexed territories this year.

