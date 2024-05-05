Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Six Family Members Perish in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur Road Accident

The family was on its way to offer prayers at a Ganesh temple in Sawai Madhopur, police said.Six members of a family were killed and two injured in the accident after an unidentified vehicle hit their car, Sub-Inspector at Bonli police station, Dharampal Singh, said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-05-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 10:11 IST
Tragic Loss: Six Family Members Perish in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur Road Accident
  • Country:
  • India

Six members of a family were killed and two others injured after their car was hit by a vehicle in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Banas river bridge. The family was on its way to offer prayers at a Ganesh temple in Sawai Madhopur, police said.

''Six members of a family were killed and two injured in the accident after an unidentified vehicle hit their car,'' Sub-Inspector at Bonli police station, Dharampal Singh, said. Those killed in the accident are Manish Sharma and his wife Anita, Kailash Sharma and his wife Santosh, and Satish Sharma and his wife Poonam, police said.

The injured, Sharma's children Manan and Deepali, have been hospitalised, they said.

Police said a search has been launched to apprehend the owner of the vehicle that hit the car. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and it will be conducted after family members arrive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024