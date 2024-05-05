Driver dies after crashing into White House perimeter gate, Secret Service says
A driver fatally crashed into a White House gate on Saturday night. The Secret Service confirmed the driver's death, implemented security measures, and noted no threat to the White House. The identity of the driver remains unknown. The Secret Service will continue the investigation, while the Washington Metropolitan Police Department handles the fatal aspect.
A driver died after crashing a vehicle into a gate at the White House Saturday night, authorities said.
The driver was found dead in the vehicle following the crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. at an outer perimeter gate of the White House complex, the U.S. Secret Service said in a statement.
Security protocols were implemented but there was no threat to the White House, the agency said.
The driver was not immediately identified.
The Secret Service will continue to investigate the matter, while turning over the fatal crash portion of the investigation to the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, the agency said.
