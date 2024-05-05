Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Bail to Three Accused in Vivo Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court granted bail to three individuals accused in a money laundering case involving Chinese smartphone company Vivo. The accused were not arrested during the investigation and had appeared in court after being summoned. Senior advocate Dubey argued that the investigation was complete and no purpose would be served by judicial custody. The ED, which had claimed that the accused were flight risks and involved in a major money laundering racket, opposed the bail applications.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 15:23 IST
Delhi Court Grants Bail to Three Accused in Vivo Money Laundering Case
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has granted bail to three people accused in a money laundering case against Chinese smartphone-maker vivo.

Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Gupta granted the relief to Bhupinder Kaur, Gagandeep Singh and Weigang Wang in an order passed on May 1.

The judge accepted the arguments made by senior advocate P K Dubey, appearing for Wang, who lives in Andhra Pradesh, that the accused persons were not arrested during the investigation.

The accused persons had appeared before the court in pursuance to the summons issued by the judge while taking cognisance of a charge sheet by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

Dubey told the court that the investigation was already complete and no purpose will be served by sending the accused to judicial custody.

The judge further noted that there was no allegations that the accused did not join or cooperate during the investigation.

''Keeping in view the overall facts and circumstances of the case coupled with the submissions made and the fact that the accused persons were not arrested during the course of investigation and there are no allegations that they did not cooperate during investigation, all the three bail applications are allowed,'' the judge said.

The ED had opposed the bail applications, claiming that the accused were flight risk and the allegations against them were serious in nature.

It had also claimed to have busted a major money laundering racket involving Chinese nationals and multiple Indian companies.

The ED had alleged that a whopping Rs 62,476 crore was ''illegally'' transferred by vivo to China in order to avoid payment of taxes in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024