Hamas claims responsibility for attack on Israel-Gaza border crossing, casualties reported

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-05-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 17:31 IST
  • Israel

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Sunday claimed responsibility for an attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza that local media reports said resulted in Israeli casuatlies.

The Israel military said 10 projectiles were launched from Rafah into southern Gaza towards the crossing, which it said was now closed to aid trucks going into the coastal enclave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

