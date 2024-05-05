Hamas claims responsibility for attack on Israel-Gaza border crossing, casualties reported
The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Sunday claimed responsibility for an attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza that local media reports said resulted in Israeli casuatlies.
The Israel military said 10 projectiles were launched from Rafah into southern Gaza towards the crossing, which it said was now closed to aid trucks going into the coastal enclave.
