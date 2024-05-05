Left Menu

BSF Jawan Stationed at Rajasthan Border Ends Own Life

A 57-year-old BSF jawan serving at a post on the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by hanging from a tree, police said.Mukund Deka, who hailed from Assam and recently reported to duty after holidays, was posted at the Babliyanwala post.

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 05-05-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 17:37 IST
Mukund Deka, who hailed from Assam and recently reported to duty after holidays, was posted at the Babliyanwala post. Police said the reason behind his alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained and an investigation has been launched which will reveal why he took the extreme step.

Police said the Babliyanwala BSF post is located about 140 km from Jaisalmer where Deka was posted as a constable. His body was found hanging from a tree on the post's premises by other jawans this morning and they informed the police.

A team from the Tanot police station reached the spot to investigate the matter and the body was brought down and taken to the Ramgarh hospital mortuary, officials said.

Deka's family members have been informed and a post-mortem will be conducted after they arrive, police said.

Deka was to retire in three years.

