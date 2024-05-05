Left Menu

Driver Killed in Crash into White House Security Barrier

Police were called to the scene at 1046 pm and said one adult male was pronounced dead from the crash into a security barrier around the complex.The Secret Service said security protocols were put in place and that there was no threat to the White House.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 17:41 IST
A driver died after a vehicle crashed into an outer perimeter gate of the White House complex, and the incident late on Saturday was being investigated as a traffic crash, police said. President Joe Biden was spending the weekend in Delaware, and the Secret Service said there was no threat to the White House.

The male driver, who was not immediately identified, was found dead in the vehicle following the crash shortly before 10:30 pm, according to a Secret Service statement.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the vehicle crashed into a security barrier at the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Police were called to the scene at 10:46 pm and said one adult male was pronounced dead from the crash into a security barrier around the complex.

The Secret Service said security protocols were put in place and that there was no threat to the White House. The Secret Service and police will continue to investigate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

