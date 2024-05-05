Tragic Loss: Six Family Members Perish in Fatal Road Accident in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

Six members of a family were killed and two others injured after their car was hit by a truck in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Banas river bridge.

The family was on its way to offer prayers at a Ganesh temple in Sawai Madhopur, police said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, deputy CM Diya Kumari and RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal have expressed grief over the incident.

''Six members of a family were killed on the spot while two children were injured. They have been referred to Jaipur and reportedly stable,'' Additional SP Dinesh Kumar said.

He said that a family which hailed from Khandela in Sikar district was on the way to offer prayers at Ganesh Temple in Sawai Madhopur.

According to the preliminary information, the accident occurred when a canter truck took a U-turn on the highway.

The canter truck driver was identified through CCTV footage and teams have been sent to search the accused, the ASP said.

Those killed in the accident are Manish Sharma and his wife Anita, Kailash Sharma and his wife Santosh, and Satish Sharma and his wife Poonam, police said.

The injured -- Manan and Deepali, both children -- have been hospitalised, they said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and it will be conducted after family members arrive.

''The news of the death of 6 people in a horrific road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the Baunli police station area of Sawai Madhopur district is extremely sad,'' Sharma said on X.

He said concerned officials have been instructed to provide all possible help to the affected people.

''I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti,'' he said.

Deputy CM Diya Kumari said, ''Sad news was received about the death of six people in a horrific road accident in the Baunli police station area of Sawai Madhopur... I wish the injured a speedy recovery.''

