Mexican authorities confirm missing U.S., Australian tourists have died
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2024 07:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 07:18 IST
Family members of three tourists who went missing in northern Mexico last month have identified their bodies, the state prosecutor's office in Baja California said in a statement on Sunday.
The remains of Australian brothers Callum, 33, and Jake Robinson, 30, and American Carter Rhoad, 30, were found in a well earlier this week in what authorities are treating as a murder investigation.
