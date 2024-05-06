Israeli military begins evacuating Palestinian civilians from Rafah, radio says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-05-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 10:03 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's armed forces have begun evacuating Palestinian civilians from Rafah ahead of a threatened assault on the southern Gazan city, an Israeli broadcaster said on Monday.
There was no immediate confirmation from the military of the report on Army Radio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza
- Palestinians
- Rafah
- Israeli military
- Army Radio
- evacuation
- civilians
- assault
- southern
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel steps up strikes across Gaza, orders new evacuations in north
Fire, evacuation after Ukraine drone attacks on Russia's Smolensk, Lipetsk
Israel steps up strikes across Gaza, orders new evacuations in north
Southern China battered with massive floods; 4 killed, evacuation underway
Israel intensifies strikes across Gaza, orders new evacuations in north