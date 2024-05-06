Kremlin says FT report on Russia plotting sabotage in Europe 'groundless'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday a Financial Times report saying that Russia was preparing acts of sabotage across Europe was "not serious" and was "groundless".

The FT said in a recent report that European intelligence agencies had warned their governments that Russia was plotting violent acts of sabotage across the continent as it committed to a course of permanent conflict with the west.

