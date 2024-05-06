Several people trapped after building collapses in South Africa
Several people were trapped after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed in the South African city of George, a spokesperson for the municipal government said on Monday. There were no immediate reports of fatalities, while 22 had been rescued from the site, said a spokesperson for the municipality of George, a coastal city east for Cape Town.
Several people were trapped after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed in the South African city of George, a spokesperson for the municipal government said on Monday.
There were no immediate reports of fatalities, while 22 had been rescued from the site, said a spokesperson for the municipality of George, a coastal city east for Cape Town. State-owned broadcaster SABC reported that more than 40 people were trapped under the rubble.
The Western Cape provincial government said it was monitoring the situation. "At the moment, officials are focused on saving lives. This is our top priority at this stage," it said in a statement.
