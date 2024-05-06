Left Menu

Several people trapped after building collapses in South Africa

State-owned broadcaster SABC reported that more than 40 people were trapped under the rubble. The Western Cape provincial government said it was monitoring the situation.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 06-05-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 21:43 IST
Several people trapped after building collapses in South Africa
Representative image.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Several people were trapped after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed in the South African city of George, a spokesperson for the municipal government said on Monday.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities, while 22 had been rescued from the site, said a spokesperson for the municipality of George, a coastal city east of Cape Town. State-owned broadcaster SABC reported that more than 40 people were trapped under the rubble.

The Western Cape provincial government said it was monitoring the situation. "At the moment, officials are focused on saving lives. This is our top priority at this stage," it said in a statement.

"A number of workers we believe are trapped inside... many more workers (are) down below," George Mayor Leon van Wyk told SABC from the site. "This is going to be a really lengthy exercise and probably going to go right through the night," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024