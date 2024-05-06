Hamas accepts Egypt, Qatar's ceasefire proposal, Al Jazeera reports
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-05-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 22:07 IST
Hamas told Egyptian and Qatari mediators that it had accepted their Gaza ceasefire proposal, Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera reported on Monday, citing a leading Hamas official.
There was no immediate comment from Hamas.
