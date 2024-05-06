Kerala: Man Detained for Suspicion of Matricide

The police on Monday took a 45-year-old man into custody on suspicion of his involvement in the death of his mother.

Kausalya (65) was found dead at her residence in Ayavana under the Kalloorkad police station limit on Sunday night.

Police said that her son, Jijo, was apprehended over his suspected involvement in her death.

Police suspect that she may have been killed for her gold.

A comprehensive investigation into the incident is currently underway, they added.

