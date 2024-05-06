Left Menu

Kerala: Man Detained for Suspicion of Matricide

Kochi police detained a 45-year-old man, Jijo, on suspicion of his mother's death. Kausalya was found dead at her home, and police believe she may have been targeted for her gold. Jijo's arrest follows an ongoing investigation into the incident.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:57 IST
  • India

The police on Monday took a 45-year-old man into custody on suspicion of his involvement in the death of his mother.

Kausalya (65) was found dead at her residence in Ayavana under the Kalloorkad police station limit on Sunday night.

Police said that her son, Jijo, was apprehended over his suspected involvement in her death.

Police suspect that she may have been killed for her gold.

A comprehensive investigation into the incident is currently underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

