Palestinian president Abbas calls on int'l community to pressure Israel to commit to Gaza ceasefire proposal
Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:00 IST
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the international community on Monday to pressure Israel to commit to a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza mediated by Egypt and Qatar after Hamas had accepted it, Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
