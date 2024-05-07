US soldier arrested in Russia on theft charges, RIA reports

A U.S. soldier who was detained in Russia on charges of criminal misconduct, was arrested by a Vladivostok court on theft charges, Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday.

Citing the court's press office, RIA said that the soldier, whom the court identified as Gordon Black is to be detained until July 2.

