Iran's capacity to move oil reliant on service providers in Malaysia, US official says

The United States perceives Iran's capacity to move its oil as being reliant on service providers based in Malaysia, the U.S. Treasury Department's top sanctions official said on Tuesday.

Brian Nelson, Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, was speaking during a four-day visit to Singapore and Malaysia.

He also said the United States was seeking to prevent Malaysia from becoming a jurisdiction where Palestinian militant group Hamas could raise funds and move money.

